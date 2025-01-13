Ukraine is not currently in a strong enough position for peace talks with Russia, said NATO chief Mark Rutte on Monday, as US President-elect Donald Trump gears up to take power.

"At this moment, clearly Ukraine is not there, because they cannot at this moment negotiate from a position of strength," Rutte told EU lawmakers.

"We have to do more to make sure by changing the trajectory of the conflict that they can get to that position of strength."

Trump will be sworn into office next Monday after vowing on the campaign trail to bring a swift end to Russian President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine.

The promises from the incoming US leader have sparked fears he could cut Washington's support to Kyiv and force its leaders to make painful concessions.

Trump takes power nearly three years into the war as Ukraine's fatigued forces are being pushed back on the front line.

"We all want this war to end, but above all, we want peace to last," Rutte said.

"Peace will not last if Putin gets his way in Ukraine, because then he will press ahead."

The NATO head warned that a bad deal for Ukraine would embolden Russia and its allies such as China, North Korea and Tehran.

"I am convinced that peace can only last if Ukraine comes to the table from a position of strength," he said.

"For this, it needs our continued help, more weapons and faster, so it can defend itself better and negotiate a good deal for Ukraine, for Europe, and for the world."

Rutte reiterated his insistence that Europe needs to massively ramp up its defence spending, especially as that is a key demand from Trump.

The NATO leader said the alliance's threshold of two percent of gross domestic product was "not nearly enough" to face the threat from Moscow.

"If we don't do it, we are safe now but not in four or five years," he said.

"So if you don't do it, get out your Russian language courses or go to New Zealand."

