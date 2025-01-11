Ukraine’s highest-profile combat unit, the Azov Brigade, is looking to recruit English-speaking soldiers as the country heads into its fourth year of war against Russia.

The unit, known for its nationalist origins, is hoping to form an international battalion to bolster its numbers, especially with growing concerns that US military aid could decline if Donald Trump returns to the presidency, as reported by the Guardian.

Azov’s need for experienced recruits

Azov’s commander, known as “Karl,” explained that the brigade was particularly seeking recruits with military experience.

He stressed that Ukraine’s smaller size compared to Russia means it needs all the help it can get. “We are fighting to not let Russia become closer to Europe,” he said, adding that if Ukraine falls, Russia could threaten other nations like Poland and the Baltic states.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, 15 Britons have been killed while fighting for Ukraine, including two this month: Jordan Maclachlan, 26, a medic, and Jake Waddington, 34, a former British Army soldier.

While it is not illegal for foreign nationals to join Ukraine’s forces, the UK government has warned that those without military training would be of limited use.

Joining Azov: Recruitment and training

To join Azov, non-Ukrainians must undergo a recruitment process, including interviews and psychological assessments, as well as a polygraph test to ensure they are not working for Russian special forces. Initial training lasts two to three months, even for those with military experience. After training, recruits are placed in infantry assault units.

Azov on the frontlines

Azov is currently operating near Toretsk in eastern Ukraine, a town split between Russian and Ukrainian forces. With the situation expected to worsen, the need for international recruits may become more critical as the war continues.

(With inputs from agencies)