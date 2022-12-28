Ukraine must demilitarise, or else...: Russian foreign minister Lavrov threatens

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned Ukraine to demilitarise immediately, adding that failure to do so would invite further military action.

Ukraine must remove any military threat to Russia — otherwise “the Russian army (will) solve the issue”, Lavrov said, according to Tass news agency.

He reiterated Russia’s claim that the West and Ukraine were responsible for the current conflict that began in February this year and claimed thousands of lives.

Lavrov said that the West was waging the war in Ukraine to destabilise Russia, and added that the duration of the conflict depends on how soon Kyiv and Washington were willing to hold talks.

“As for the duration of the conflict, the ball is on the side of the (Kyiv) regime and Washington that stands behind its back,” Lavrov told the state Tass news agency. “They may stop senseless resistance at any moment.”

The remarks invited a sharp retort from Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak who tweeted that “Russia needs to face the reality.”

“Neither total mobilization, nor panicky search for ammo, nor secret contracts with Iran, nor Lavrov’s threats will help,” he said.

“Ukraine will demilitarize the RF (Russian Federation) to the end, oust the invaders from all occupied territories. Wait for the finale silently…”

It comes a day after Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told the AP news agency that his government wants a “peace” summit to discuss about the possibilities of ending the war, but remained sceptic of Russia’s participation.

He said that Ukraine wants the summit within two months with UN Secretary-General António Guterres acting as mediator.

Meanwhile, fierce fighting continued on Tuesday in the Russia-claimed Donetsk and Luhansk regions that recently have been the scene of the most intense clashes.

Ukraine’s Deputy Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said that Ukrainian forces have been succursal in thwarting Russian soldiers’ attempts to encircle Bakhmut city in the Donetsk region.

Heavy battles are also underway around the city of Kreminna in the Luhansk region.

