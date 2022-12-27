Putin issues decree banning Russian crude oil exports to countries that imposed price cap

Russia's long-awaited answer to a Western price cap was delivered on Tuesday by President Vladimir Putin, who signed an order restricting the supply of crude oil and oil products to countries that are a part of the cap beginning 1 February for a period of five months. With effect from 5 December, the Group of Seven major nations, the European Union, and Australia agreed to a $60 per barrel price restriction on Russian seaborne crude oil in response to Moscow's "special military operation" in Ukraine.