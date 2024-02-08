Ukraine MPs approve use of dead soldiers' sperm in landmark vote

In response to public outrage sparked by a previous law mandating the disposal of soldiers' reproductive material, Ukrainian legislators have approved amendments allowing for the utilisation of frozen sperm from deceased soldiers.

As casualties continue to rise among Ukrainian troops engaged in a protracted conflict with Russia, concerns over the nation's fertility policies have gained prominence.

The Verkhovna Rada, Ukraine's parliament, has endorsed a set of legislative changes aimed at facilitating the posthumous use of reproductive material from fallen soldiers.

Initially, a law passed in December dictated state-funded storage of soldiers' sperm and eggs starting in 2025. However, public outcry ensued following revelations that the law also mandated the disposal of samples from deceased donors.

In response to widespread criticism, lawmakers, in collaboration with the health ministry, pledged to amend the law prior to its enactment.

The recent amendments, supported by 264 MPs, not only authorise the use of soldiers' frozen reproductive material by their partners but also guarantee free storage for three years following the donor's demise, with the option for paid storage thereafter.

Proponents of the amendments argue that preserving soldiers' genetic material is imperative amidst ongoing military conflicts with Russia. They underscore the importance of safeguarding the Ukrainian gene pool amidst external aggression.

Medical legal experts contend that additional adjustments are required to fully implement the law. Currently, Ukrainian legislation does not recognise powers of attorney regarding reproductive material after the signatory's death, nor does it confer legal inheritance rights to children conceived posthumously.

The approved amendments call for revisions to the Civil Code and Family Code within three months to rectify these legal deficiencies.

Furthermore, the amendments advocate for soldiers to have the autonomy to determine the fate of their reproductive material in the event of their death. They also call for soldiers to be legally acknowledged as the parents of any offspring resulting from posthumous conception.

The discourse in Ukraine mirrors similar debates in other nations, such as Israel, where posthumous extraction of sperm from deceased soldiers is permissible. By aligning with international practices, Ukraine aims to address pressing ethical and legal issues surrounding reproductive rights in times of conflict.

(With inputs from agencies)