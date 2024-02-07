Zelenskyy says two killed in Kyiv after massive Russian missiles, drone attacks

At least three civilians were killed and over ten others were injured as Russia launched cruise and ballistic missiles as well as Shahed-type drones at targets throughout Ukraine, according to Ukrainian authorities.

The Ukrainian military claimed to have intercepted 44 of the 64 launched missiles and drones, indicating that Russia was aiming its missiles at least three major cities.

"We are grateful to our brave defenders and our international partners who help us strengthening air defense capabilities," the ministry said.

The air raid alert began at about 6 a.m. local time and lasted for about three hours.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy took to x to confirm the deaths of two civilians. He said two people were killed in the capital, Kyiv and one person in Mykolaiv in the south of the country.

“Another massive attack against our state. Six regions were under the enemy’s strike. All our services are now working to cope with the consequences of this terror,” he posted on X.

"My condolences to all who have lost loved ones," he said. "We will definitely retaliate against Russia; terrorists will always face the consequences of their actions. I am grateful to all of our medics, rescuers, and utility workers. I thank everyone who cares about our country and saves and assists people."

Parts of Kiev lost power, high-voltage wires were broken, and individuals were buried beneath debris, said Zelenskyy.

According to Mayor Vitalii Klitschko, 13 people were injured in Kyiv, including a pregnant woman. Apartment buildings caught fire in multiple Kyiv districts.

Oleksandr Senkevich, the mayor of Mykolaiv, said one man was killed in the attack, which also damaged the port city's water and gas pipelines and stripped the roofs of twenty dwellings.

According to Oleh Syniehubov, the regional governor of Kharkiv, in northeastern Ukraine, a 52-year-old woman was mildly hurt in an S-300 missile attack.

The attacks in Kyiv sent Josep Borrell, the European Union’s foreign policy chief, into an air raid shelter in his hotel, the AFP news agency reported.