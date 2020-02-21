Ukraine minister to join China evacuees in bid to ease virus panic

Ukraine's health minister volunteered to spend two weeks in quarantine as authorities looked to ease panic Friday after protesters attacked buses carrying evacuees from coronavirus-hit China.

On Thursday, protesters had blocked roads and hurled stones at vehicles carrying 72 people evacuated from China and bound for a medical facility in the town of Novi Sanzhary in the central Poltava region.

Also see: Clashes, jeers and stone-pelting during coronavirus evacuation in Ukraine Protesters said they feared the evacuees would be carrying the virus and threatening their community.

Riot police with armoured vehicles moved in to disperse the protesters, sparking clashes that injured nine policemen and one civilian.

Authorities called for calm, with senior officials rushing to the town and President Volodymyr Zelensky urging solidarity.

In a bid to allay fears, Health Minister Zoryana Skaletska said she would be joining the evacuees, who include 45 Ukrainians and 27 foreigners, in quarantine.

Also read: Ukrainian President Zelensky rejects Trump's claim that Ukraine is corrupt "I will spend the next 14 days with them, in the same premises, under the same conditions," she said.

"These people are our compatriots... We live in one country and have to take care of their health and safety."

Zelensky said "unprecedented" measures had been taken to prevent the spread of the virus across Ukraine.

He also urged Ukrainians to refrain from staging protests.

"Most of the passengers are people under 30. They are almost like children to many of us," Zelensky said.