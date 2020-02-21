Clashes, jeers and stone-pelting during coronavirus evacuation in Ukraine

Residents of a central Ukrainian town clashed with police, burned tires and hurled projectiles at a convoy of buses carrying evacuees from China's Hubei province, quarantined in case of the coronavirus, to a sanatorium.
The Ukrainian authorities say all passengers on board had been screened twice for the virus before being allowed to fly, but that was not enough to quell the protesters.
In western Ukraine, there were smaller protests by residents fearing the evacuees could be housed there instead.
The protest had prompted the Ukrainian government to reassure citizens that there was no danger, that the authorities had done everything possible to make sure the virus would not spread to Ukraine.
But a weak healthcare system, corruption and mistrust of authority are widespread in Ukraine, matters which are exacerbated by a measles epidemic amid a reluctance by some to vaccinate themselves and their children.
