Ukraine, in a shift of tone, warns of Russia-backed military exercises

Ukraine’s military warned Friday that Russian-backed separatists in the country’s east are conducting military exercises, completing a near encirclement of Ukraine by hostile forces, even as diplomatic initiatives have failed to gain traction.

The drills tested the force’s preparation for live fire operations, practising “driving artillery, tank and armoured vehicles” in field exercises, the Ukrainian statement said. Some units of the force were put on their highest level of alert, it said, and senior Russian military officers were observing the activity.

The warning was the latest evidence of a shift by Kyiv to more alarming commentary about the military risk facing Ukraine. That follows weeks of efforts to minimize the threat of an invasion, seeking to calm the public and limit the economic fallout.

Ukraine this week began its own nationwide military exercises to coincide with joint Russian and Belarusian exercises to the north of Ukraine, in Belarus.

To the south, the Russian navy announced Thursday the closure of large swaths of the Black Sea for live-fire exercises by its fleet that will effectively blockade Ukrainian ports including the port of Odessa. The naval exercises were scheduled to begin Sunday and last six days.

Russia has massed armoured vehicles and soldiers near its borders to the northeast of Ukraine and in the south on the Crimean Peninsula, which Moscow annexed in 2014. It also has sent a large military contingent to Belarus for what it says are military exercises with the Belarusian military. The Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, is only 140 miles from the border with Belarus.

To the east, the army of Russian-backed separatists in two enclaves in eastern Ukraine, the Donetsk and Luhansk peoples’ republics, was put on partial alert and ordered to conduct field exercises, Ukraine’s military intelligence agency said Friday in a statement.

Ukraine and Western governments view the separatist army, believed to consist of about 30,000 troops, as controlled and armed by the Russian government, while Russian officials including President Vladimir Putin have consistently denied any Russian role in the conflict.

On Friday, President Joe Biden was expected to hold a phone call with 10 other trans-Atlantic leaders “to discuss our shared concerns about Russia’s continued buildup of military forces around Ukraine and continued coordination on both diplomacy and deterrence,” the White House said in a statement.

Among those joining Biden were President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission, European Council President Charles Michel, President Emmanuel Macron of France, Chancellor Olaf Scholz of Germany, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of Britain.

A wide range of diplomatic efforts to defuse the crisis have borne little fruit to date.

In news conferences that extended after midnight in Berlin, both Russian and Ukrainian negotiators said a channel of talks supported by President Emmanuel Macron of France had brought no breakthroughs so far.

The negotiations focused on a settlement agreement for the eastern Ukraine war but were seen as a possible path to ease the wider tensions from the Russian buildup. They were the second this year by foreign policy advisers to the French, German, Russian and Ukrainian governments.

“It would be good if during the second meeting we could agree on something,” Andriy Yermak, Ukraine’s chief negotiator, said. After nine hours of talks the negotiators could not agree on a joint statement. “It went the way it did today,” Yermak said.

Russia’s negotiator, Dmitri Kozak, offered an even more dour assessment. He said the Ukrainian government had not altered its long-standing positions in the settlement talks for the eastern Ukraine conflict, which have been going on for seven years.

Separate talks in Moscow between British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also went nowhere, with Lavrov comparing them to “the conversation of a mute person with a deaf person.”

Truss had said one purpose of the visit was to convey to Russian officials warnings about the seriousness of Western economic sanctions and other repercussions if they use military force in Ukraine. Lavrov countered by reiterating Russia’s position that it has no plans to invade Ukraine and that its military is merely conducting exercises.

Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has offered to mediate, a proposal accepted by Ukraine but declined by Russia. Next week, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is scheduled to visit Kyiv and Moscow. And Russian officials have said they will respond in writing to proposals for security talks offered by the United States and NATO.

Russia has made a series of demands of the West, including scaling back the NATO military presence in Eastern Europe to 1990s levels and guaranteeing that Ukraine could never join NATO. The United States has called those demands “nonstarters” and instead offered a series of proposals aimed at arms control.