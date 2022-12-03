Ukraine: Group steals Banksy's mural off a battle-scarred wall, detained in Hostomel

A group of individuals in Ukraine on Friday (Nov 02) attempted to steal a mural by one of the renowned graffiti artists, Banksy by cutting a portion of it from a battle-scarred wall, the capital's governor said.

The group was able to take a part of the painting that had an image of a woman in a gas mask and dressed in a gown holding a fire extinguisher on the side of the scorched building, Reuters reported.

The governor in a statement said that the group were spotted in Hostomel at the scene and the mural was also retrieved.

The police posted images of the yellow scarred wall with a large path of cut out in the Hostomel. The group has been detained, the officials stated.

Banksy is a renowned artist known for his work on walls which can sell for millions of dollars in the art market. He confirmed that he had painted the mural and six others like it in places which were badly affected by the ongoing Russia conflict in the area.

Another famous mural by Banksy is of a gymnast girl performing a handstand on a small pile of concrete rubble. Another is of an old man having a bath.

Ongoing Russia's invasion of Ukraine has entered its tenth month. Infrastructure worth millions of dollars has been damaged.

(With inputs from agencies)