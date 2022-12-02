Russia-Ukraine crisis: Up to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers killed since invasion, claims Zelensky's adviser 

Disclaimer: A number of claims and counterclaims are being made on the Ukraine-Russia conflict on the ground and online. While WION takes utmost care to accurately report this developing news story, we cannot independently verify the authenticity of all statements, photos and videos.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a senior military adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently claimed that up to 13,000 Ukrainian soldiers have died since the start of Moscow's special military operation. He claimed the estimates to be between 10,000 to 13,000.

The adviser told Ukrainian TV media outlet Channel 24 that Kyiv is now openly talking about the numbers of the killed. Podolyak said, "We have official evaluations by the General Staff, official evaluations by the commander-in-chief [Mr Zelensky], and they range from 10,000 to 12,500-13,000 killed."

He added that the number of casualties civilians killed could be "significant."

Though, it's rare to have casualty figures from Ukraine. The numbers given by Podolyak have not been confirmed, BBC reported.

In June, he claimed that nearly 100 to 200 Ukraine's soldiers died every day.

Similarly, the fatality toll was claimed by the EU Commission head Ursula Von der Leyen during a video address on Wednesday (Nov 30). He claimed 100,000 Ukrainian troops had been killed. However, an EU spokesperson later clarified that the figures referred to those both killed and wounded.

Moscow's special military operation began on February 24, which till now has claimed the lives of 20,000 Ukrainian civilians, Leyen claimed. He added that the conflict has claimed the lives of 100,000 Russian soldiers and nearly 100,000 to 150,000 soldiers have been wounded.

Last month, the US general EU Commission head Ursula Von der Leyen said that 100,000 Russian and 100,000 Ukrainian soldiers have been killed or injured since the beginning of the war.

The Russian invasion has reached its ninth month and world leaders are still in talks to find ways to stop it.

