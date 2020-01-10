Ukraine gets access to crashed plane's black boxes: Foreign Minister

Ukrainian experts have gained access to the black box flight recorders of the Ukrainian plane that crashed in Iran, Foreign Minister Vadym Prystaiko confirmed on Friday.

"Our team has now got access to the black boxes," Prystaiko told a briefing.

The latest development comes as foreign minister had announced that US officials have handed Kiev "important data" on its plane crash in Iran and "it will be processed" by its experts.

On Wednesday, the Ukraine International Airlines (UIA) Boeing went down outside Tehran shortly after take-off. The crash killed all 176 people who were on board including many Iranians and Canadians.

The crash came shortly after Tehran launched missiles at bases in Iraq housing American troops to avenge the US killing of a top Iranian general last week.

As investigators are following several leads including technical malfunction, an act of terror many experts suggest that missile strike by Iran may have led to the crash. Iran meanwhile as said that it is certain that the aircraft was not hit by a missile.

Earlier, Britain and Canada also claimed that intelligence sources suggested a catastrophic error by Iranian air defence batteries had crashed the aircraft.

On Thursday, US President Donald Trump also said that he has his suspicion on Iran over the plane tragedy.

"I have my suspicions," Trump. "It was flying in a pretty rough neighbourhood and somebody could have made a mistake."

"Some people say it was mechanical. I personally don't think that's even a question," Trump said, adding that "something very terrible happened."