Ukraine has formally raised concerns with the Indian government and the European Union over electronic components manufactured or assembled in India being found in Iranian-designed drones used by Russian forces, suggest reports citing people familiar with the matter. Ukrainian authorities have reportedly sent at least two diplomatic notes to India's external affairs ministry since last year, after Indian-origin parts were identified in Shahed-136 unmanned combat aerial vehicles (UCAVs). The issue reportedly was also flagged during EU sanctions envoy David O'Sullivan's visit to New Delhi in July, where he briefed Indian officials on the EU's latest sanctions package targeting Russian energy interests.

What did the Indian government say on the issue?

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India's dual-use exports are governed by a "robust legal and regulatory framework". In a statement, he said that "India's exports of dual-use items are in keeping with its international obligations on non-proliferation, and based on its robust domestic legal and regulatory framework. Due diligence is conducted to ensure that such exports do not violate any of our laws".

‘Deeply disturbed’ by reports of Indian parts in Russian drones

As per a Hindustan Times report, documents show that a Ukrainian investigation found Indian-assembled or manufactured parts from Vishay Intertechnology and Aura Semiconductor inside the Shahed drones. These included a Vishay "bridge rectifier E300359" assembled in India and used in the drone's voltage regulator unit and an Aura Semiconductor "AU5426A" signal generator chip used in the drone's satellite navigation antenna.

Both companies maintain they comply with all export regulations. Aura Semiconductor, based in Bengaluru, said it was "deeply disturbed" by the possible diversion of its products to conflict zones. "We are deeply disturbed by the possibility that any of our components may have reached defence manufacturers through unauthorised third-party channels, in violation of our stated compliance framework and distribution agreements. We strongly oppose such activity and are committed to taking action wherever compliance gaps are identified," it said. Kishore Ganti, co-founder of Aura Semiconductor Pvt Ltd said that the firm conducted a limit audit" but could not trace the end-user because it was a "plug and play" component. “The findings of the audit were inconclusive with respect to supply chain/end-user visibility of the Aura buffer product.”