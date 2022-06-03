Ukraine conflict enters 100th day, battle rages in Severodonetsk

The conflict in Ukraine entered 100th day on Friday (June 3) with Russian forces continuing to push for control of Donbas region in eastern Ukraine. Less than 24 hours ago, Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky said that Russia now controlled 20 per cent of Ukraine.

After invading Ukraine on February 24, Russian forces rushed in the direction of Kyiv. However, their plans to capture the Ukrainian capital did not come to fruition. After being repelled from Ukraine and the surrounding region, Russia concentrated its firepower at Donbas region. Separatist elements in the region have long enjoyed support from Russia.

North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) chief Jens Stoltenberg met US President Joe Biden on Thursday. Following the talks, Stoltenberg said that Ukraine's allies needed to brace for a "war of attrition".

"Today, about 20 percent of our territory is under the control of the occupiers," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an address to Luxembourg lawmakers.

Thousands of people have been killed and millions have been forced to flee since February 24.

Zelensky has said that up to 100 Ukrainian soldiers were getting killed in eastern part of the country which is under Russian attack.

On the ground, street battles were raging in the industrial hub of Severodonetsk in Lugansk, part of the Donbas.

The strategic city is a key target for Moscow, which already controls 80 percent of the area, but Lugansk regional governor Sergiy Gaiday vowed Ukrainian forces would fight "until the end".

Severodonetsk's Azot factory, one of Europe's biggest chemical plants, was targeted by Russian soldiers who fired on one of its administrative buildings and a warehouse where methanol was stored.

