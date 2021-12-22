Ukraine conducts military drill with US-made anti-tank missiles

Ukraine's military conducted combat drills with US weapons in the eastern region.

The Ukraine army used Javelin anti-tank missiles in the area dominated by separatists. The military exercises come even as security officials said over 100,000 Russian troops were close to Ukraine's border.

Amid rising tensions between Russia and Ukraine, reports claim of upcoming cyber warfare. The United States and the United Kingdom have reportedly sent cyber warfare teams to Ukraine in the wake of a feared cyber attack by Russia.

A report by the New York Times claims officials in the US and Britain feel Russian President Vladimir Putin may attempt to launch a cyberattack targeting Ukraine's electrical grid, banking system and other critical infrastructure.

President Joe Biden had assured Ukraine of US support in case it is attacked by Russia. The US president has threatened massive sanctions against Russia it attacks Ukraine.

Reports say American officials have been considering tough export control measures against Russia aimed at disrupting the Russian economy.

Meanwhile, Germany called for talks with Russia in the "Normandy Format" involving France, Russia, Germany, Ukraine including NATO-Russia Council(NRC) in order to de-escalate tensions at the border with Ukraine.

Russia's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said security talks with the US will take place next year after Putin's regime submitted a draft document of security guarantees to the Biden administration and NATO.

