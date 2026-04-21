/Ukraine claims it destroyed Russian drones from distance of 500 km, a record in long-range drone warfare

Ukraine has claimed a breakthrough in long-range drone warfare, saying its forces have successfully intercepted Russian unmanned aerial vehicles from distances of up to 500 km. The claim was made by Ukrainian military technology firm Tenebris, whose chief executive, Bohdan Velma, said the achievement marked a record in counter-drone operations. He said the development reflected the rapid evolution of unmanned aerial warfare as Kyiv adapts to intensifying Russian attacks.

According to the company, its interceptor drone “Bagnet” or Bayonet was designed specifically to counter Shahed-type drones, which are Iranian-designed systems widely deployed by Moscow against Ukrainian cities. Velma said the interceptor was piloted remotely from Kyiv and destroyed a Russian drone hundreds of kilometres away, highlighting the ability to neutralise threats without exposing operators near the frontlines.

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Ukraine has increasingly turned to unmanned systems as its air defence missile stocks come under strain. Military chief Oleksandr Syrsky said that as of March, drones accounted for nearly 70 per cent of Russian UAVs shot down in the Kyiv region.

Earlier interceptor drones were limited by shorter ranges and radio-based controls, requiring operators to stay close to combat zones. However, Ukrainian developers have since upgraded their systems to function through secure internet links, allowing pilots to control drones from a distance, even from outside the country.

Another Ukrainian manufacturer, Wild Hornets, also reported similar capabilities. The company said one of its “Sting” interceptors, guided by a pilot in Kyiv, had shot down two Shahed-type drones roughly 500 km away.

In a separate test, Wild Hornets claimed a successful flight in northern Ukraine controlled by a pilot located around 2,000 km outside the country. Presidential adviser Oleksandr Kamyshin said the development demonstrated that “distance is no longer a limitation”.