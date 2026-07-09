/Ukraine attacks Russian oil facilities again, sets oil tankers ablaze

A day after US President Donald trump said he would grant Kyiv a license to manufacture the Patriot air defense systems to protect its cities, Ukraine hit Russian oil facilities in drone attacks and and set two oil tankers ablaze in the Sea of Azov on Thursday (July 9). According to reports, one of the ships was still burning and the crews were evacuated.

Among the oil facilities reportedly hit was a reserve fuel storage facility about 800km (500 miles) from the front line, and an oil-pumping station in Ufa nearly 1,500km (930 miles) from Ukraine’s border.

Zelensky described the latest strikes on Russia’s infrastructure as a response to Moscow’s refusal to halt the fighting.

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"We have long proposed that Russia end this war, and every day of delay should bring the feeling of war to where it all began — to Russia,” Zelenskyy said, as reported by Associated Press.

While Russia’s Defense Ministry said it downed 73 Ukrainian drones from late Wednesday into early Thursday.

Longest-ranged Ukrainian strikes ‌

Just three days back, on July 6, Ukraine struck Russian oil refinery, in the western Siberian region of Omsk. It was termed as one of the longest-ranged Ukrainian strikes ‌since the beginning of the war, by Kyiv's military. Russian authorities too confirmed the strike by Ukrainian military.

The oil refinery located around 2,700 km (1,700 miles) ⁠from Ukrainian-held territory and close to Russia's border with Kazakhstan caught fire after the strike.

“An impact with subsequent fire was recorded on the territory [of the refinery]. The extent of the damage is being verified,” said Ukraine’s General Staff in a statement on Facebook.

“This is the last of the 11 largest gasoline producers in Russia that have been hit," he further said.