Ukraine arrests person over attack on restaurant in Kramatorsk, says Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky released a statement on Wednesday saying that the country had arrested a person who was involved in the "terrorist attack" on a restaurant in Kramatorsk that claimed the lives of at least 11 people and injured another 60.

"Today, security services and police special forces arrested the person who coordinated this terrorist attack," Zelensky said in his nightly address.

"Whoever helps Russian terrorists to destroy lives deserves the maximum penalty," Zelensky said, adding that more people could still be trapped in the rubble.

Three children were among the 11 who lost their lives in the strike at the Ria Pizza restaurant in the eastern town of Kramatorsk on Tuesday.

Kremlin on Wednesday released a statement saying that it only hit military-linked targets in Ukraine.

The Ria Pizza restaurant located in the eastern city of Kramatorsk is popular with military officials, journalists and aid workers, and it was busy with guests when the strike took place. Ukraine's first lady condemns the attack Ukraine's First Lady Olena Zelenska condemned the attack in a post on Twitter. "Crowded place, evening - enemy do not want normal life in Ukraine," she tweeted. "There are a lot of wounded. It is painful," she added.

The city's mayor, Oleksandr Goncharenko, said the body of a boy was pulled from rubble Wednesday morning, without revealing his age. Kramatorsk's education department said in a statement, "It is with sadness and unbearable pain that we report the death of two Aksenchenko sisters, Yuliya and Anna, students of Kramatorsk Primary School No. 24."

President Volodymyr Zelensky had also released a statement condemning the missile strikes saying that S-300 missiles were used to carry out the deadly attacks.

"Exactly on the anniversary of the Russian terrorists' attack on Kremenchuk, on a shopping mall, where 22 people were killed, Russian savages again fired missiles at the Kremenchuk district," he said.

"Today, Russian terrorists also brutally shelled Kramatorsk... Unfortunately, there are killed and wounded. Assistance is being provided. The rubble is being cleared."

The rocket strikes hit a restaurant in the town of Kramatorsk, one of the largest still under Ukrainian control in the east, and is a popular eatery that is frequented by both journalists and soldiers.

As per Ukrainian police, Russia fired two S-300 surface-to-air missiles at the city. The S-300 is a surface-to-air missile that cannot hit targets on the ground accurately but has been repurposed for loosely targeted strikes on cities.

"There were a lot of people in there -- there are children under the rubble," said Yevgen, who had been dining with two friends at the Ria Pizza restaurant.

"We were just about to leave," he said, but one of his friends was not "under the rubble", he told AFP after the blast.

(With inputs from agencies)