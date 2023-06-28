WATCH | Ukraine-Iraq mix-up is US President Joe Biden's latest faux pas

Politicians are no strangers to blunders, yet US President Joe Biden seems to have developed a knack for them, with his latest verbal mishap involving a mix-up of historic proportions. In an astonishing slip of the tongue, Biden found himself referring to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine as the Iraq war, distinct events separated by more than a decade.

While departing the White House Wednesday, Biden was asked on the South Lawn by reporters how weakened Putin was in the aftermath of this weekend's aborted uprising by the Russian mercenary group.

Biden responded with uncertainty, stating, "It's hard to tell really" and mistakenly referred to Ukraine as Iraq. "He's clearly losing the war in Iraq. He's losing the war at home and has become a bit of a pariah around the world," Biden said.

The president's gaffe occurred as he was en route to Chicago to deliver a speech on his administration's economic policies, commonly referred to as "Bidenomics." According to the Daily Mail, Biden was even carrying a notecard labeled "Daily News Summary" on the Wagner mutiny during the time of his gaffe but still seemed to manage the gaffe.

Previous blunder

This blunder marks the second instance within a short period, as Biden had made a similar mistake during a fundraiser in Chevy Chase, Maryland, Tuesday night where he once again mentioned Iraq when referring to the war in Ukraine. Biden's latest gaffe overshadowed his intended message regarding the situation in Ukraine and Putin's "pariah" status.

Now US President Biden says Putin " is clearly losing the war in Iraq” pic.twitter.com/Uer17ipfMf — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) June 28, 2023 ×

