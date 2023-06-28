ugc_banner

WATCH | Ukraine-Iraq mix-up is US President Joe Biden's latest faux pas

Washington, US Edited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: Jun 28, 2023, 10:52 PM IST

US President Joe Biden Photograph:(Twitter)

Biden's latest faux pas: The president's gaffe occurred as he was en route to Chicago to deliver a speech on his administration's economic policies, commonly referred to as "Bidenomics."

Politicians are no strangers to blunders, yet US President Joe Biden seems to have developed a knack for them, with his latest verbal mishap involving a mix-up of historic proportions. In an astonishing slip of the tongue, Biden found himself referring to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine as the Iraq war, distinct events separated by more than a decade. 

While departing the White House Wednesday, Biden was asked on the South Lawn by reporters how weakened Putin was in the aftermath of this weekend's aborted uprising by the Russian mercenary group. 

Biden responded with uncertainty, stating, "It's hard to tell really" and mistakenly referred to Ukraine as Iraq. "He's clearly losing the war in Iraq. He's losing the war at home and has become a bit of a pariah around the world," Biden said. 

The president's gaffe occurred as he was en route to Chicago to deliver a speech on his administration's economic policies, commonly referred to as "Bidenomics." According to the Daily Mail, Biden was even carrying a notecard labeled "Daily News Summary" on the Wagner mutiny during the time of his gaffe but still seemed to manage the gaffe. 

Previous blunder

This blunder marks the second instance within a short period, as Biden had made a similar mistake during a fundraiser in Chevy Chase, Maryland, Tuesday night where he once again mentioned Iraq when referring to the war in Ukraine. Biden's latest gaffe overshadowed his intended message regarding the situation in Ukraine and Putin's "pariah" status. 

Also Read | Sweden police allow Quran burning protest outside Stockholm’s main mosque

President Joe Biden, who is 80 years old is aiming to surpass his own previous record as the oldest individual to assume the presidential office, a record he set back in 2021.

Watch | Concert economics explained: The craze for high-profile concerts

During his address at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner, Biden made humorous remarks on his old age. "Look, I get that age is a completely reasonable issue," he said adding "You might think I don't like Rupert Murdoch. That's simply not true. How can I dislike a guy who makes me look like Harry Styles?"

"Call me old, I call it being seasoned. You say I am ancient, I say I'm wise," he added. 

