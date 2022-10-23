Ukraine arrests one of its 'richest men' on treason charges

Vyacheslav Boguslaev, director-general of Moror Sich, a prestigious manufacturer of aircraft engines and industrial turbines has been arrested by authorities on treason charges on Saturday, according to Ukrainian media.

Boguslaev, 83, is one of the richest businessmen in Ukraine but had been on the radar of the Security Service of Ukraine or SBU for his extremely pro-Russian views. Local reports suggest that he sold engines to the Russian army and now faces trial with a possible life sentence on the other end of it.

According to a Reuters report, a search was carried out at Boguslaev's house in the central city of Zaporizhzhia. However, it wasn't without any nuisance as he refused to let the officers in. The authorities then had to pry open the door using special equipment which culminated in Boguslaev's arrest. He is currently being taken to Kyiv under escort.

Read more: Russia launched 36 rockets at Ukraine, over a million households without power, claims Zelensky

This is not the first time that SBU has arrested Ukrainian businessmen with Russian allegiances. Earlier this year, politician and businessman Viktor Medvedchuk was similarly arrested for having an alleged Russian connection and attempting to flee to Moscow.

"A special operation has been carried out thanks to the Security Service of Ukraine - well done," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky wrote on his social media feed at the time.

However, Russia had denied the claims made by Kyiv with Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov saying Medvedchuk did not have any connection with Moscow.

"As regards the exchange, which various individuals in Kyiv are talking about with such passion and glee, Medvedchuk is not a citizen of Russia and he has nothing to do with the special military operation. He is a foreign politician," said Peskov.

Read more: Iran again rejects Ukraine drone claims, slams West over 'provocative approaches'

(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE: