Ukraine appeals for ceasefire mentioning possible radiation leak from Chernobyl

Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs sounded a grave warning about possible radiation leak from the infamous Chernobyl nuclear power plant. He said that power supply at the nuclear plant is lost and "entire Europe" may be in danger in a matter of couple days due to radiation leak.

Chernobyl nuclear plant was the site of worst nuclear disaster ever in the year 1986. Though within Ukraine's borders after fall of the Soviets, the plant has come into Russian hands amid ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

"The only electrical grid supplying the Chornobyl NPP and all its nuclear facilities occupied by Russian army is damaged. CNPP lost all electric supply. I call on the international community to urgently demand Russia to cease fire and allow repair units to restore power supply," tweeted Kuleba, the Ukrainian foreign minister.

He further warned that reserve diesel generators only had capacity to power the nuclear plant for 48 hours more. Generators designed only to last two days will then stop working making "radiation leaks imminent". He decried Russian invasion as "Putin's barbaric war" which was putting "entire Europe in danger".

The only electrical grid supplying the Chornobyl NPP and all its nuclear facilities occupied by Russian army is damaged. CNPP lost all electric supply. I call on the international community to urgently demand Russia to cease fire and allow repair units to restore power supply 1/2 — Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) March 9, 2022 ×

The issue of power outage at the Chernobyl nuclear plant has also been addressed by International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) who said that the development "violates key safety pillar on ensuring uninterrupted power supply". However, the same tweet further read that "...in this case IAEA sees no critical impact on safety."

#Ukraine has informed IAEA of power loss at #Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant, @rafaelmgrossi says development violates key safety pillar on ensuring uninterrupted power supply; in this case IAEA sees no critical impact on safety. — IAEA - International Atomic Energy Agency (@iaeaorg) March 9, 2022 ×

In next tweet, the IAEA said that effective hear removal at the plant was possible without need for electrical supply.

"IAEA says heat load of spent fuel storage pool and volume of cooling water at #Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant sufficient for effective heat removal without need for electrical supply," IAEA tweeted.

There was no immediate comment from the Russian side.