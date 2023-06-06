UK: Woman's knee bone shatters after sitting on toilet seat. Here's her shocking diagnosis

A 26-year-old woman shared a shocking diagnosis she went through after she suffered a knee fracture while sitting on the toilet seat at her home.

According to a report published by New York Post, Bethany Eason had been experiencing knee pain for seven years and had been referred to a doctor.

The woman was advised to get an X-ray done of her knee. After checking the X-ray, the doctor told her there was "something there" and asked Eason to visit a therapist for treatment, stated the outlet.

In February 2017, the woman was facing extreme pain in her left leg while climbing the stairs. Later when she sat on the toilet seat, her knee bone fractured.

Giant cell tumour in knee On visiting the hospital, Eason was informed it happened because of the presence of a giant cell tumour in her knee because of which her bones and surrounding soft tissue had weakened.

The diagnosis was earth-shattering and beyond Eason's imagination as she had just graduated from college.

"It just shattered,” Eason said, while speaking about her “one-in-a-million” happening. “I felt this immense pain and it was almost like a pop — it was really traumatic," she added.

Eason was informed by the doctors that she needs to undergo both a knee and thighbone replacement because of the tumour.

"I was heartbroken - I used to dance, run and swim and thought I would never be able to do those things again. At that moment in time you don't see a way out - I was told when I had surgery that 99 per cent of patients wouldn't have full mobility after surgery," she said.

Doctors added that the woman will have to learn to walk again and that there is a possibility that she may never be able to wear heels again.

However, defying the odds, Eason was able to regain full mobility. “I said, ‘Well, one per cent can and I can be that one per cent and prove you wrong,’ and I did,” said Eason.

She went through intense physical therapy for seven weeks and worked on strengthening her new leg for a year through home exercises and finally wore her pair of heels.

“I didn’t know what my life was going to look like. Now I can do all those things they thought I wouldn’t be able to — I can kneel and run after my little boy,” Eason further explained.

