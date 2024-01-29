UK: Two teenage boys fatally stabbed to death in Bristol

In a shocking development, two teenage boys were fatally stabbed by a group of people on Saturday (Jan 28) in UK's Bristol at around 23:20 GMT.

The police said that two suspects, a 44-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy have been arrested and are in custody, according to BBC reports.

"There are further suspects that are being sought amongst the group that we believe are responsible," Bristol Commander Supt Mark Runacres said during a press briefing.

Police said that a murder inquiry has been launched into the fatal incident further adding that a vehicle had been seized.

“This is an incredibly shocking and tragic incident where two young boys, who had their whole lives ahead of them, have sadly died," Supt Runacres said.

"Our collective thoughts are with their families at what is undoubtedly a very difficult time. Specialist family liaison officers will now be assigned to the families to provide them with support and keep them updated on the investigation," said the Bristol commander.

"A cordon is in place on Ilminster Avenue between Newquay Road and Tavistock Road, and members of the public can expect to see a large police presence as forensic searches and other enquiries are conducted," Runacres added.

Runacres further stated that several witnesses of the incident had been identified.

In a statement, he said: "[I'm] frustrated that offences like this will take place anywhere. It's demoralising. But it makes me determined to support the community.

"[And] it makes me determined to work with the team of police officers we have committed to this to identify those and bring them to justice."

The victims, who were immediately rushed to two hospitals, Southmead Hospital and Bristol Royal Hospital for Children, by ambulance, had sustained severe stab wounds.

They later succumbed to their injuries.