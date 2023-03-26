UK: Tory MPs tricked into offering their services for fake South Korean firm

Former British cabinet ministers Matt Hancock and Kwasi Kwarteng were among the top Tory lawmakers who were duped into offering their services for up to 10,000 pounds by a fake South Korean firm, amidst a row over MPs taking second jobs.

This revelation came to the fore after a sting operation set up by a group called ‘Led By Donkeys’. A seven-minute video of the operation was shared on Twitter titled "MPs FOR HIRE: a Led By Donkeys undercover investigation".

Local reports said that the bogus firm approached the politicians and had a rudimentary foreign website with fake testimonials.

According to British media, MPs are permitted to seek employment outside of Parliament. While no accusation is being made, there is increased scrutiny of politicians’ outside earnings.

In the video, both Kwarteng and Hancock could be seen quoting a fee for their services in a video call with the representative of the fake company.

While Kwarteng agreed in principle to be paid the daily rate after saying he did not require a “king’s ransom”, Hancock quoted 10,000 sterling after being asked his daily rate.

Another Tory MP, Sir Graham Brady—the chair of the 1922 Committee—also attended the online meeting from his parliamentary office, according to Guardian newspaper.

When he was asked about the limits on arranging meetings, Brady made it clear that he could not advocate on behalf of the interest, but said he may be able to advise the firm on who to approach in government.

He said a rate of about £6,000 a day “feels about right” and any payments would be on a public register.

A fourth MP, former minister Stephen Hammond, acknowledged that he was also approached by this fake firm. But he didn’t engage with them sensing that it was a scam.

He said he thought he was engaged in a preliminary discussion with a company but “it turns out this company was fake, with a fake website”.

Hancock’s spokesperson told Guardian that he had acted “entirely properly” and criticised what he described as the “illegal publication of a private conversation”.

Meanwhile, the Home Office has warned MPs to be on their guard against the “threat of foreign interference”, and the group’s investigation demonstrated the ease with which they seemed able to gain access to the MPs.

(With inputs from agencies)