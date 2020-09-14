UK to test if COVID-19 vaccines might work better inhaled

British scientists are set to begin a small study comparing how two experimental coronavirus vaccines might work when they are inhaled by people instead of being injected.

Previous studies have shown vaccines delivered by inhalation require lower doses than by injection, which might help stretch limited supplies.

Researchers at Imperial College London and Oxford University said on Monday they were testing on 30 people vaccines developed by both institutions when participants inhale the droplets in their mouths, which would directly target their respiratory systems.

This study aims to see if the vaccines might be more effective if they are inhaled, they added.

The study is currently recruiting participants aged 18 to 55 and hopes to begin vaccinating people in London in the coming weeks.

Last week, Oxford temporarily paused its large-scale vaccination tests after one participant in the UK reported severe neurological symptoms. It was restarted on Sunday.