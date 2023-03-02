UK to return spears taken from Aboriginals of Australia in 1770

Aboriginal spears from Australia taken by Captain James Cook in 1770, are all set to be returned to the present-day descendants of the clan in Sydney. After 20 years of campaigning from the indigenous people, Cambridge University's Trinity College has agreed to return the spears.

Captain Cook, on his arrival at Botany Bay south of Sydney was confronted by two men from Gweagal clam of the Dharawal peoples. The subsequent confrontation, during which muskets were fired by Cook's men, saw the Indigenous warriors retreat. Cook's crew then began searching the men's campsite where they found about 40 spears and other artefacts.

Captain Cook's landing at the Botany Bay has been considered to be a foundational event of modern Australia. But since Aboriginal people inhabited the land for tens of thousands of years before Cook's arrival, such a narrative has found criticism.

Ray Ingrey, chairman of the community's Gujaga Foundation, told BBC that Gweagal people had a deep, spiritual connection with their spears.

"It's part of a dreaming story that tells us how our people came to be. So, not only that they're over 253 years old, and gives us a window into our historic past, but also toward that spiritual connection, which makes it so more important," he said.

The Aboriginal spears, taken by Cook's crew, were donated to Trinity College in 1771. Since 1914, the spears have been looked after by Cambridghe University's Museum of Archaeology and Anthropology.

Dame Sally Davies, the master of Trinity College, told ABC News that the college was committed to "addressing the complex legacies of the British Empire"

She said returning the spears was "the right decision".

