UK to ban migrants crossing the English Channel from seeking asylum

Newly appointed Home Secretary Suella Braverman is expected to use the upcoming Conservative Party annual conference to bring in a legislation to ban the migrants crossing the English Channel from seeking asylum.

Reportedly, the new legislation is designed to create a blanket ban on anyone entering the UK illegally through boats across the channel.

"It’s right that we extend the hand of friendship to those in genuine need," said Braverman.

"Parts of the system aren't delivering. We need to end abuse of the rules and cut down on those numbers that aren’t meeting the needs of our economy," she added.

According to experts, Braverman's proposal is touch different from her predecessor Priti Patel's plan as the former is looking to impose a complete blanket ban on the migrants.

As reported by WION, the former interior minister in April this year had brought the 'Rwanda Asylum Policy' under which aliens arriving in the UK through 'illegal' means would be sent to the African country of Rwanda to seek asylum.

However, before Patel & co. could send the first deportation flight, it was grounded due to legal challenges. The incident happened in June and since then, not a single deportation has taken place as the case continues to linger in the UK courts.

The migrant crossover across the English Channel has been swelling up, breaking new records with alarming frequency.

Up until August over 22,557 migrants had crossed the channel. Comparatively, only 28,526 migrants crossed the Channel last year, while the number stood below 9,000 in 2020.

