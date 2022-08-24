Over 1,300 migrants cross into the UK in a single day, setting a migrant crisis record

The migrant crisis across the English Channel is swelling up, breaking new records in the process. Reportedly, on Monday, a record number of 1,300 migrants crossed the Channel, sitting on 27 small boats, beating the previous record of 1,185, set in November last year.

The total for the year, up until August has reached well over 22,557 migrants. Comparatively, only 28,526 migrants crossed the Channel last year, while the number stood below 9,000 in 2020.

Experts related to the matter believe that with four months remaining in the year and migrants coming at a pace never seen before, the total could rise to 60,000.

The numbers started swelling up after the UK government announced its 'Rwanda Policy' where those arriving in the UK through 'illegal' means would be sent to the African country to seek asylum.

According to a report, within 100 days of the announcement of the controversial plan, more than 10,000 migrants had entered the UK.

The UK government had brought the Rwanda Policy to act as a deterrent. However, before the government could send the first deportation flight, it was grounded due to legal challenges. The incident happened in June and since then, not a single deportation has taken place as the case lingers in the UK courts.

Migrant activists are of the view that Rwanda's abysmal human rights record does not augur for a bright future for the refugees. Some UK officials in the government have also been against the policy, tabled by Home Secretary Priti Patel in April, earlier this year.

Most of the migrants are men aged between 18 and 39, coming from some of the poorest or chaotic places in the world. The absence of a cohesive strategy regarding migrants and their rehabilitation is affecting UK.

(With inputs from agencies)

