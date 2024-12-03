Yorkshire

Thieves in North Yorkshire, England, stole a van full of food worth £25,000 ($31,700), and the chef who prepared it is now asking them to return it. Tommy Banks, a Michelin-starred chef, owns two restaurants and a pub in North Yorkshire. In an Instagram post on Monday, he appealed to the thieves to "do the right thing" this Christmas and return the food that can feed several people.

Informing about the contents of the van, the chef said that there were steak and ale, turkey and butternut squash pies, as well as gravy and custard, all of which were meant for the York Christmas Market.

He tried to reach out to the thieves and asked them to drop off the pies at a community centre in the spirit of Christmas. He says in the video, "I know you’re a criminal, but maybe just do something nice because it’s Christmas and maybe we can feed a few thousand people with these pies that you’ve stolen, do the right thing."

Banks wrote in the post that the thieves probably didn't realise that the van they were stealing contained pies with his name on the boxes.

“So Matthew Lockwood went into Made In Oldstead this morning to pick up the van and it has been stolen. These guys had loaded up the van with stock for Tommy’s pie shop today and left plugged in overnight," he wrote.

"I’m guessing the thieves didn’t realise they were stealing 2,500 pies along with the van! The pies are all in boxes with my name on, so not very easy to sell," he added.

“If you are the thieves and read this I urge you to drop the pies off somewhere. So we can at least give them to people who need food and they are not wasted.”

Police are searching for the pies

The police have been informed about the theft and are already looking into the matter. BBC reported that the North Yorkshire Police has asked anyone with information to get in touch. Banks also cautioned people about the thieves and asked them to reach out to the police if someone offered them the pies.

Banks told PA news agency that he fears the thieves might realise what's in the van, and "ditch" it, leading to food wastage. He added that the pies were meant to last a week and the van being stolen is not bothering them as much as the pies.