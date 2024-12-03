Islamabad, Pakistan

The government of Pakistan has been planning to make significant amendments to the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (Peca) 2016.

The changes will lead to the formation of a new authority which will have access to social media, powers to block online content and prosecute those who are propagating “fake news”,according to Pakistani media reports.

In the draft of the ‘Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act, 2024’, the formation of a Digital Rights Protection Authority (DRPA) has been proposed. DRPA will deal with issues like prosecution of people who are sharing or accessing prohibited content, removal of online content, taking appropriate action against social media platforms where such fake content is being circulated, reported Dawn newspaper.

Prime minister’s adviser Barrister Aqeel Malik confirmed the amendments and said the new provisions aim to “eliminate misinformation and negative propaganda”.

The most notable change included in the draft amendment is the definition of "social media platform". The officials have expanded the definition and it now includes software and tools which are used for accessing social media.

The new definition has also included “any person managing a system that allows access to social media”.

They have also added definitions of "application", "website" or "communication channel" which permit people to access social media and share content.

This expansion in the definition will allow the government to restrict or block the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs) which are used to access banned social media platforms like X.

New draft proposes penalising perpetrators of 'fake news'

As per the new draft, the DRPA will be given the power to “enlist” social media platforms to follow its rules and conditions “in addition to the requirements of this [law]”.

The government and social media companies will be asked by the authorities to block or remove unlawful online content.

In the draft amendments, the officials also proposed adding a new provision, which is Section 26(A), to Peca to penalise those who are sharing “fake news” online.

As per the provision, any person who “intentionally” shares any information “which he knows or has reason to believe to be false or fake and likely to cause or create a sense of fear, panic or disorder or unrest” will face imprisonment which can extend to five years along with fine which can be more than one million rupees or with both.

They have not clearly mentioned what would include “fake or false information”.

(With inputs from agencies)