UK seeks to ban American bully dogs; A killer or 'gentle and friendly' breed? Here's all you need to know

The American bully has rapidly emerged as a prominent dog breed in the UK in recent times. Although not officially recognized by major UK dog associations, the increasing frequency of news coverage, often depicting tragic incidents involving these dogs, indicates the American Bully's growing presence in the country.

As per the Guardian, the American bully is a modern variation of the American bulldog and is typically available in four different types: standard, pocket, classic, and XL. These variations differ in size, with those taller than 50cm (20 inches) falling into the XL category. Incidents of aggressive dogs Since 2021, the United Kingdom has reportedly seen nine cases of aggressive individual dogs that have fatally attacked humans. Of the nine cases, three cases involved children.

Also read | Australian woman found innocent after spending 20 years in jail over deaths of her four children

It is the larger American bully, classified as XL, that has been responsible for half of all dog-related fatalities in the UK since 2021.

While it is not advisable for first-time dog owners or households with children to own an American bully, it is worth noting that the two individuals killed by the breed this year were experienced dog handlers. Tragic incidents involving the breed In January, a tragic incident occurred in Surrey where a 28-year-old dog walker named Natasha Johnston was fatally attacked while walking eight dogs. The investigation revealed that one of the dogs, an American bully XL owned by Johnston, was responsible for her death. The dog was subsequently euthanised following a forensic veterinary report.

In a similar incident last month, Jonathan Hogg, a 37-year-old dog caretaker from Greater Manchester, was playing with an American bully XL when it suddenly attacked him, targeting his throat. Hogg later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The Greater Manchester police had to deploy armed officers to control the dog, which was deemed a significant risk to the public, before ultimately euthanizing it. Is American Bully an aggressive breed you should be scared of? The United Kennel Club, one of the few organisations in the US to recognise the American bully, describes the breed as "first and foremost, a companion, exhibiting confidence with a zest and exuberance for life," and calls its nature "gentle and friendly".

Also read | British base jumper dies after plunging off 400m high cliff wearing wingsuit

Although there are demands for a ban on the breed, guidance from dog organisations suggests that such a measure might not effectively address the core issue.

The Kennel Club, based in the UK, argues that "Breed-specific legislation ignores the most important factors that contribute to biting incidents–primarily antisocial behaviour by irresponsible dog owners who train their dogs to be aggressive or do not train their dogs adequately."

If the American bully were to be banned, it would join the pit bull terrier, Japanese tosa, Dogo Argentino, and Fila Brasileiro as the dog breeds banned in the UK. Who should adopt/buy the breed? Experienced dog handlers recommend that first-time dog owners or inexperienced people should not keep this breed.

As per an investigation by BBC One, people often bypass reputable dog breeders and obtain American Bully dogs through classified ads or social media.

(With inputs from agencies)

WATCH WION LIVE HERE