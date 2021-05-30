UK scientists support covid 'lab leak' theory: Reports

After US President Joe Biden ordered an investigation into the origin of the deadly coronavirus, fearing a connection with China, UK scientists, too, have lent support to the ‘lab leak’ theory.

Several UK scientists believe there is a possibility that the SARS-CoV-2 virus was leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology in China.

The scientists believe the virus was man-made in a Wuhan lab and later there were several attempts of "deliberate destruction, concealment or contamination of data" to manipulate the world into thinking that the virus has been naturally developed, local newspapers claim.

These reports have come a few days after Biden had "asked for areas of further inquiry that may be required including specific questions on China".

However, China has dismissed all these claims as their foreign minister accused the western countries of using the coronavirus pandemic to pursue "stigmatisation, political manipulation and blame shifting".

"The US keeps talking about wanting China to participate in a full, transparent, scientific evidence-based international investigation. Then we ask the US to follow China's example and immediately start science-based cooperation with the WHO," China's foreign ministry said.