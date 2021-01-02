UK reinstates all COVID-19 emergency hospitals amid fears of rising cases

Amid rising coronavirus cases, the United Kingdom has decided to reactivate the emergency hospitals which were established at the start of the pandemic. The government has also decided to shut primary schools amid rise in new variant of the virus.

A day after entering the new year, the situation in the Uk stays as grim as the pandemic year. Considering the grave situation, the Boris Johnson-led government has decided to reinstate the emergency hospitals to stay prepared for the expected rush of cases in the next few days.

Also read| 'I am French', says UK PM Boris Johnson's father as he seeks France citizenship

The announcement came a few days after the popular Royal London Hospital informed its staff, through an email, that the hospital was now entering the "disaster medicine mode", meaning it will not be able to provide high standard critical care.

It was also announced that all primary schools in the capital city London will return to online teaching, and cease all offline classes, amid fears of rising infection rate of the new variant of coronavirus — which has been proved to be 70 per cent more infectious.

Also read| India to resume UK flights from January 8

"Children's education and wellbeing remains a national priority," said Education Secretary Gavin Williamson. "Moving further parts of London to remote education really is a last resort and a temporary solution."

The decision has come back as a shock as an opposing announcement was made on schools reopening a few days ago.

WATCH|

This announcement has been justified by the government by releasing the official number of infections and deaths caused by the new strain of coronavirus, which is more than 74,000 in total. On Friday, the UK recorded 53,285 new coronavirus cases and 613 deaths.

"In anticipation of pressures rising from the spread of the new variant infection, the NHS London Region were asked to ensure the Nightingale was reactivated and ready to admit patients should it be needed," National Health Service (NHS) spokesperson said.

The hospital authorities have also warned the government about shortage of nurses in the hospitals, especially the COVID wards.