UK' Prince William expresses 'profound sorrow' for slavery in Jamaica speech, but no apology

Britain's Prince William, The Duke of Cambridge, expressed "profound sorrow" to Jamaicans over the "appalling atrocity of slavery" while speaking in Kingston, Jamaica. William called the transatlantic slave trade an atrocity that "forever stains our history".

William and his wife Kate are on an eight-day tour to the region. He addressed an audience hosted by the governor-general of Jamaica Patrick Allen on Wednesday (March 23).

During the landmark speech, William echoed a statement made by his father, Prince Charles, who last year in Barbados said slavery "forever stains our history".

As William addressed dignitaries in Jamaica, he said as quoted by news agencies: "Slavery was abhorrent. And it should never have happened. While the pain runs deep, Jamaica continues to forge its future with determination, courage and fortitude."

"The strength and shared sense of purpose of the Jamaican people, represented in your flag and motto, celebrate an invincible spirit," he added.

"It is this same spirit that spurred on the Windrush generation, who came to the United Kingdom to help rebuild after the Second World War."

"We are forever grateful for the immense contribution that this generation and their descendants have made to British life, which continues to enrich and improve our society," he further added.

While speaking at a press briefing, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said William's three-day visit to the island offered a chance to address "unresolved" issues.

He said Jamaica is "moving on" and embracing its destiny as an independent country later calling the Caribbean nation's switch to a republican model "inevitable".

William and Kate's arrival in the former British colony sparked protests over Britain's colonial-era role in the slave trade. The Protesters called for reparations and demand the monarchy apologise for its role in the slave trade.

William expressed sorrow but didn't offer an apology.

(With inputs from agencies)