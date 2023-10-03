UK: Police attending scene of fire at gas facility caused by lightning strike | Watch
A video shared on X by user @Knocker showed a huge fireball lighting up the night sky over the city.
The British Police said on Monday (Oct 2) that they were attending the scene of a fire believed to have been caused by a lightning strike on gas containers near Oxford. A video shared on X by user @Knocker showed a huge fireball lighting up the night sky over the city. "We felt a shockwave and heard a loud rumble in the distance. I started recording about 10 seconds after we heard it when I spotted it from the balcony (we didn't know where it came from until then)," @Knocker said in another post.
Here's a look at that video (Credits- X/@Knocker)
Explosion North-West of Oxford. pic.twitter.com/d7ypIdvs2m— Knocker (@Knocker) October 2, 2023
He added that the fire was reported at the Severn Trent Green Power Cassington AD Facility. "At around 19:20 this evening, a digester tank at its Cassington AD facility near Yarnton, Oxfordshire, was struck by lightning resulting in the biogas within that tank igniting," a statement from the company shared on Facebook said.
The police, meanwhile, said the lightning struck gas containers at the site during bad weather, causing a large fire. "No one is believed to have been hurt, but emergency services remain at the scene," the police said in a post on X. Further details are awaited.
