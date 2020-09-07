UK: Police arrest Birmingham mass stabbings suspect

The UK police on Monday said they have arrested a 27-year-old suspect in connection with the mass stabbings in Birmingham that killed one person and critically injured two others.

The man was arrested on grounds of murder and seven attempted murders, West Midlands Police said, reported news agency AFP.

Earlier on Sunday, in four locations in Britain's second city, a stabbing spree took place, that left one man dead and wounded seven people.

Following the incident, the police said they were searching for one suspect and treating all four incidents as a "linked series".

"This is being treated as a homicide." Chief Superintendent Steve Graham of West Midlands Police said.

Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab denied describing the incident as terrorism, but asked people to remain "very vigilant".

After two mass stabbing incidents in London last year, the UK has been put under high alert, in which both the perpetrators were shot dead by the cops.

Murder charges were imposed on a man in June this year for stabbing three people to death in a park in Reading, west of London.

Also, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Home Secretary Priti Patel sent their condolences to victims and praised the emergency services for their response to the attacks.

(With agency inputs)