UK police arrest anti-monarchy group leader ahead of King Charles' coronation

Ahead of King Charles' coronation on Saturday, the UK police arrested the head of the anti-monarchist campaign group Republic and other members who were leading a protest at Trafalgar Square.

The protestors wore "Not My King" t-shirts and planned a demonstration along the route of a procession for the coronation.

As per reports, six demonstrators were arrested including Republic group's chief executive Graham Smith.

"They've arrested six of our organisers and seized hundreds of placards, they won't tell us why they've arrested them or where they're being held," a Republic activist told AFP.

Some bystanders shouted "free Graham Smith" but others enchanted slogans "God save the king" and waved UK flags.

Taking to its official Twitter account, the group posted some pictures of police officers taking details from them and also confirmed the arrests and seizure of placards saying, "Is this democracy?"

It captioned the Tweet as "so much for the right to peaceful protest," along with hashtags #NotMyKing #AbolishTheMonarchy. So much for the right to peaceful protest #NotMyKing #AbolishTheMonarchy pic.twitter.com/mA81kmnNtD — Republic (@RepublicStaff) May 6, 2023 × Smith had told reporters last week: "We certainly have no plans to disrupt the actual procession."

"Waving placards and shouting would show in front of the world's press that we are not a country of loyalists, that there is a growing opposition", the Republic CEO said.

Kevin John, 57, a salesman from Devon who was among the protesters, said of the arrests, "It is disgusting and massively over the top."

"It is also hugely counterproductive by the police because all it has done is create a massive amount of publicity for us. It is completely crazy."

London police chief Mark Rowley, on Friday, had warned of a "very low tolerance for disruption" and that police would take action if protesters tried to "obstruct the enjoyment and celebration of people".

The anti-monarch group Republic wants an elected head of state and had earlier promised to protest during Charles and Camilla's procession between Westminster Abbey and Buckingham Palace. UK coronation arrests 'incredibly alarming', says Human Rights Watch Human Rights Watch slammed the arrest of protesters by UK police on Saturday and called it "incredibly alarming".

"This is something you would expect to see in Moscow, not London," the campaign group said, attacking the UK government for its "increasingly averse" stance on public demonstrations. Charles III to be crowned king in first coronation since 1953 UK's first coronation in 70 years takes place on Saturday with Charles III being crowned as the king in a solemn Christian ceremony steeped in 1,000 years of history and tradition, but adapted to reflect 21st-century Britain.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday called the event "a moment of enormous national pride" and a "demonstration of our country's character".

"It's an opportunity for us to all look to the future and a spirit of service, hope and unity," he told Sky News.

(With inputs from agencies)

