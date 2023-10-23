UK: PM Rishi Sunak's old mobile number, voicemail recording leaked online

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's old personal phone number has been leaked online, causing concerns about the security and privacy of government officials.

The breach came to light when pranksters on social media shared audio recordings of Sunak's phone ringing and the Prime Minister's message response., Express.co.uk reported.

The leaked phone number has been in use by the UK Prime Minister for many years, even during his tenure as Chancellor and the leadership election that transpired last year.

When Rishi Sunak assumed office as the Prime Minister a year ago, a new separate phone number was allocated to him. However, the leaked messages reveal that the old number remains operational, posing potential security risks.

Downing street's response

When approached for comment about the security breach, a Downing Street spokesman refrained from making any statements, stating, "We don't comment on security matters." This response adds an air of mystery to the situation, leaving many to wonder about the extent of the breach's implications.

The leaked phone number has sparked varied reactions, with some considering it a significant security breach and others downplaying its importance. A member of the Tory party on the home affairs committee expressed that while the situation might be inconvenient for the Prime Minister, it might not necessarily qualify as a security breach, as it's possible that many colleagues and friends already had access to the number, not to mention potential hostile intelligence agencies.

WhatsApp messages in question

In an unrelated development, Sunak's testimony to the UK COVID-19 Inquiry revealed that he was unable to provide WhatsApp messages sent from the leaked number. He cited the lack of backups and multiple phone changes over the last three years as the reasons behind his inability to access these messages. This brings up concerns about the preservation and accessibility of government officials' communication records.

The leaking of a UK Prime Minister's phone number is not a novel occurrence. In a similar incident, Prime Minister Boris Johnson was compelled to change his phone number during his tenure after a security breach. Reports from The Guardian indicate that his mobile number had been accessible online for approximately 15 years, emphasising the challenges of safeguarding sensitive contact information for high-ranking officials.

Also watch | UK: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to complete one year in office Additionally, the breach of a government official's phone number is not limited to Prime Ministers. Former British Prime Minister Liz Truss experienced a personal phone hack, allegedly orchestrated by agents working for Russian President Vladimir Putin. This breach resulted in unauthorised access to classified information, including top-secret details of international negotiations and private messages. The compromised communications also contained discussions with senior foreign ministers concerning international matters such as the conflict in Ukraine and arms shipments.