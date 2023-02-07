UK PM Rishi Sunak may announce a mini cabinet reshuffle. Know why

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak may announce a cabinet reshuffle, a little more than 72 hours after completing 100 days in office. The conservative leader is expected to break up the government's business department into three separate, independent ministries, according to media reports.

Unimpressed by the work of the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS), Sunak may separate it into a new energy department, with business and trade merged.

Similarly, the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport could also be balkanised into culture ad sport as standalone entities.

The 42-year-old Tory leader took charge of the government at a rocky time and has managed to steady the boat, albeit momentarily.

After the initial kerfuffle, Sunak is now looking to reaffirm his position and the cabinet reshuffle is an attempt to send such a message.

Sunak freshening up his squad also comes in the backdrop of him firing Nadhim Zahawi as chairman of the Conservative Party last month.

After came under heavy scrutiny from the party as well as opposition leaders alike, Sunak took the ruthless call of sacking him.

In a letter announcing the decision, Sunak wrote it was “clear that there has been a serious breach of the Ministerial Code". Thus, it is plausible that Zahawi's replacement could also be named.

Moreover, a section of Sunak loyalists is of the view that he should change his earlier decision of appointing Dominic Raab as his deputy prime minister and justice secretary. Raab has increasingly been under the pump for the bullying allegations leveled against him.

With Keir Starmer-led Labour Party making sizeable gains in most polls, Sunak has less than two years to turn the tide in favour of Tories. After a musical chair game for the post of prime minister, the British public's opinion of the Conservatives is at an all-time low.

(With inputs from agencies)