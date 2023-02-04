'There's a concept in Hinduism...': Rishi Sunak felt it was his 'dharma' to take over as British PM

The United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expressed his views on the Hindu concept of "dharma" during an interview with British TV presenter Piers Morgan. The televised interview took place on the occasion of Sunak's 100th day as Britain's first Indian-origin prime minister.

The 42-year-old Sunak talked about his motivation behind taking the PM's job after a slew of political scandals that shocked the nation last year.

Sunak said, "For me, it's about duty. There's a concept in Hinduism called dharma, which roughly translates into duty and that's how I was raised. It was about doing the things that were expected of you and trying to do the right thing."

The British prime minister said that even though the job appeared to be a "nightmare", he felt that he could be the "best person" to make a difference at that moment.

He said that in the face of challenges that common people were facing nationwide, he thought it is necessary for him to put himself forward to do the job, despite knowing the fact that it would be difficult and challenging.

"I believe deeply in service and thought I could make a difference for the country," he said.

Sunak has often spoken about his Hindu faith giving him strength. He swore his oath of allegiance on being elected member of Parliament in the House of Commons on the 'Bhagavad Gita'.

