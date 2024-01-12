UK PM Rishi Sunak announces GBP 3.2 billion package during Ukraine visit

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during his visit to Ukraine announced a package of GBP 3.2 billion for the country. Described as "a major new package of support" by Sunak's office, the aid will be provided to Ukraine over the next financial year starting April 2024.

The latest figure exceeds the previous help over the last two years by GBP 200 million. The latest funding to Ukraine will ensure "largest ever commitment of drones," said the statement released by the PM's office.

It also said that during his visit to Ukraine, Sunak will also sign a "historic" security pact and this "totemic agreement" will be first step towards an "unshakeable hundred-year partnership."

The increase in funding for Ukraine is aimed at providing long-range missiles, air defence, ammunition for artillery and for maritime security, the statement further read.

From the new package, at least GBP 200 million will be spent on "a major push to rapidly procure and produce thousands of military drones for Ukraine, including surveillance, long-range strike and sea drones."

During his visit to Ukraine, Sunak will also interact with emergency workers who have responded to situations that arose due to Russian air strikes on targets across Ukraine.

"For two years, Ukraine has fought with great courage to repel a brutal Russian invasion," Sunak said ahead of the visit.

"They are still fighting, unfaltering in their determination to defend their country and defend the principles of freedom and democracy.

"I am here today with one message: the UK will also not falter. We will stand with Ukraine, in their darkest hours and in the better times to come," he added.

UK's latest commitment to Ukraine takes its cumulative help so far to about GBP 12 billion. The UK has already supplied storm shadow cruise missiles and Challenger 2 tanks among other equipments.

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron, who is also former prime minister of UK made a surprise visit to Ukraine in November last year. During his visit to Kyiv, Cameron vowed to maintain military support to Ukraine.

"We will continue to give you the moral support, diplomatic support, the economic support, but above all, the military support, that you need not just this year, and next year, but for however long it takes," Cameron said during a meeting with Zelensky.

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. After sustained gains in the initial months, the Russians had to retreat from large swathes of Ukrainian territory. The West, led by the United States poured billions in humanitarian and military help to Ukraine. Although this helped Ukrainian soldiers to be better equipped, it has not resulted in any significant battlefield gains. This has led to some in the Western camp to think whether continued support to Ukraine was feasible in light of no significant progress in the war.