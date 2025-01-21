UK's embattled Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday (Jan 20) ordered a public inquiry into the systemic failings that enabled 18-year-old Axel Rudakubana to carry out the horrific knife attack on children at a Taylor Swift-themed dance party in Southport last summer.

Advertisment

The inquiry follows Rudakubana's guilty plea to the murders of three young girls and attempted murders of 10 others in what is one of the UK's most horrifying attacks on children.

Also read | Trump reinstates Cuba on state sponsor of terror list: White House

A 'failure of duty'

Advertisment

The UK Prime Minister described the country's inability to protect the victims as a "failure of duty".

Announcing the inquiry, Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said the families of the victims "need answers".

The decision to launch an inquiry came amid revelations that Rudakubana had been flagged to the UK government's anti-radicalisation programme, known as Prevent.

Advertisment

He was reported thrice, the first time in 2019, over four years before the attack.

Despite this, and extensive contact with law enforcement, social services, and mental health agencies, the violent teenager's escalating danger was not sufficiently addressed.

Also read | South Korea's Yoon denies ordering military to 'drag out' lawmakers in martial law bid

Rudakubana's troubling history

Rudakubana was already known for his violent tendencies and fixation on mass killings, as per a report in The Guardian.

One of these referrals came after he raised eyebrows with his interest in the killing of children in a school massacre, it reported.

"Yet between them, those agencies failed to identify the terrible risk and danger to others that he posed," said Cooper.

Authorities had been warned about his obsession with genocides, including the Holocaust and the Rwandan ethnic massacres. His father is believed to have fought with the Rwandan Patriotic Army (RPA).

Also read | Maha Kumbh 2025: Over 1.59 million devotees take dip in Sangam, braving chilly weather on day 9

A week before the attack, on July 22, Rudakubana's father prevented him from travelling to a school he had been expelled from in 2019 for bringing a knife, reported The Guardian citing neighbours who saw Alphonse Rudakubana remonstrating his son outside their home.

July 2024 Knife attack

The July 29, 2024 attack on the Hart Space community centre shocked the nation. Rudakubana killed Bebe King, 6, Alice da Silva Aguiar, 9, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, 7, while attempting to kill 10 others. He injured several others, including dance teacher Leanne Lucas, who was stabbed while shielding the children.

On the first day of his trial, Axel Rudakubana pleaded "guilty" to all 16 charges put to him. This included three counts of murder, attempted murder of 10 other children and two adults, possession of terrorist materials, including an Al-Qaida handbook and producing ricin, a deadly toxin.

Police have found no evidence that Rudakubana's motives were political, religious, or ideological, ruling out classification of the killings as a terrorist act.

Rudakubana, who turned 18 shortly after the attack, will avoid a whole-life sentence due to his age at the time of the stabbings.

(With inputs from agencies)