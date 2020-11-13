UK PM Johnson's adviser Cummings quits with 'immediate effect': Report

According to British media reports, UK PM Boris Johnson's top aide Dominic Cummings has resigned from his post with "immediate effect" after reports said he was due to step down later in the year.

However, reports said Cummings was seen leaving Johnson's address 10, Downing Street with a cardboard box full of belongings on Friday afternoon.

Cummings who was reportedly the chief architect of the Brexit campaign in 2016 was appointed as chief adviser by Johnson when he came to power in July last year.

Reports said Cummings was due to resign once Brexit is completed later this year as Britain steps outside the European Union rules on January 1 next year.

Cummings was involved in a controversy earlier in the year after he breached lockdown regulations by making journey across the country. He later spearheaded the UK government's pandemic response by reportedly helping PM Johnson to unveil the "moonshot" plan of daily tests to allow those without COVID-19 to move freely.

The UK government has faced criticism over its new lockdown measures in various quarters as cases have surged across the country.

Johnson's communications director Lee Cain, a close Cummings ally had resigned earlier. Both Cummings and Cain had worked together during the Brexit Leave campaign. Cummings was also reportedly the mastermind behind Boris Johnson's "Get Brexit Done" campaign which helped Johnson to gain a resounding victory in national elections last December.