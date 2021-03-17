UK PM Johnson hails PM Modi's 'fantastic leadership' in fields such as climate change

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "fantastic leadership" in the fight against climate change, UK PM Boris Johnson said his India visit will include discussion for a sustainable future.

"We have a shared vision for a sustainable future for our nations and global community and I very much look forward to discussing this and many other issues with Prime Minister Modi on my upcoming visit to India," Johnson said while addressing the International Conference on Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (ICDRI).

He said Modi has displayed "fantastic leadership" in fields such as renewable energy to tackle climate change and welcomed the India-led CDRI co-chaired by Britain.

"I applaud my friend Prime Minister Modi for his commitment to this excellent initiative, the Coalition for Disaster Resilience Infrastructure (CDRI). The UK is proud to be its co-chair and I am delighted that since its launch, the coalition has made such a great start with 28 countries and organisations now signed up, the UK PM was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Johnson's remarks came ahead of his visit to India at the end of April.

Earlier Modi in his inaugural address said that "we are all in the same boat" and the "pandemic has reminded us that no one is safe until everyone is safe."