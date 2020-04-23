UK PM Boris Johnson to be back at work soon

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is recovering well from grave COVID-19 complications and will be back at work soon.

"He is all fine now, as he is fully recovering, doing what we are asking people across the country to do, he is taking the advice of the medical experts and the doctors and doing as the doctors outlined him to do," Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said on Thursday.

"I'm looking forward to seeing him back in full swing and in full grip of the reins as prime minister of the country. I'm sure he will be very soon, I am sure he will be very keen to get back but I think he is also doing the right thing."

Johnson tested positive at the end of March, and after 10 days holed up in Downing Street was admitted to hospital. Twenty-four hours later he was moved to intensive care.

He was given oxygen, although he was not put on a ventilator, and in a video message, he said he had been in real danger.

Johnson's government has faced questions about whether it was too slow to impose the lockdown, keeping pubs, shops and schools open even while they shut across Europe.