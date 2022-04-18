UK PM Boris Johnson instigated lockdown party in Downing Street: Report

Despite denying for years having attended one of the lockdown parties, a new report has revealed that UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson led one of the Downing Street parties in 2020 and even poured drinks to the staff, according to local media reports.

The Sunday Times newspaper reported that a farewell gathering for Lee Cain, his communications director, in November 2020 turned into a party after Johnson showed up.

“He said he wanted to say a few words for Lee and started pouring drinks for people and drinking himself,” a source told the paper.

It is further claimed that Johnson even encouraged his staff to socialise even though indoor socialising was prohibited and asked them to “let off steam”.

Meanwhile, the explosive report has caused a stir with the opposition Labour party demanding Johnson’s resignation.

Deputy Labour leader Angela Rayner accused Johnson of demeaning his office by lying to the public.

“While the British public was making huge sacrifices, Boris Johnson was breaking the law,” Rayner told the Guardian.

“If the latest reports are true, it would mean that not only did the prime minister attend parties, but he had a hand in instigating at least one of them. He has deliberately misled the British people at every turn.”

“The prime minister has demeaned his office. The British people deserve better. While Labour has a plan for tackling the cost of living crisis, Tory MPs are too busy defending the indefensible actions of Boris Johnson.”

Jonson has already been fined for attending one of the parties and is expected to receive two more fines for lockdown-breaking parties.

Apart from Jonson, his wife Carrie and finance minister Rishi Sunak have also been fined for breaking lockdown laws on June 19, 2020, celebrating the prime minister’s 56th birthday.

It is claimed that out of 12 parties that took place in 10 Downing Street, Johnson attended six of them.

