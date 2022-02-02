UK PM Boris Johnson attended wine-fuelled farewell during strict lockdown in 2021: Report

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attended a farewell party of a former aide, which was held at Downing Street, the Guardian has reported, adding that the police are now investigating it.

The media report has mentioned that the party was held during the strict post-Christmas lockdown when such gatherings were strictly banned across the country.

The event was held in Downing Street and was apparently for a senior policy adviser who is now a top civil servant, currently working in the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport.

The report specially mentioned the use of prosecco during the event which was drunk by some staff members.

The United Kingdom Prime Minister is believed to have attended the event and had given a speech thanking the official for his/her work.

The event was reportedly held during England's third national coronavirus (COVID-19) lockdown when the "stay at home" order was in place.

Meanwhile, Johnson apologised after a probe into lockdown-breaching parties at Downing Street found that such gatherings should never have taken place when there was a ban across the country.

Further, he vowed to bring about changes not only to his team but to the way he engages with his party, seeking to win over some who had threatened to try to oust him.

Johnson faced renewed resignation calls when a senior civil servant Sue Gray highlighted the details of alcohol-fuelled events at the United Kingdom's PM's office and residence.

While pointing out the "serious failures of leadership" in the British government, Gray said that "the excessive consumption of alcohol is not appropriate in a professional workplace at any time".

"Some of the events should not have been allowed to take place. Other events should not have been allowed to develop as they did," she added.