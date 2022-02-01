Conservative MP submits no-confidence letter, calls on Johnson to resign

A Conservative MP has called for the resignation of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in the backdrop of ‘partygate’ scandal.

Peter Aldous, the MP for Waveney, on Tuesday, said he has formally submitted a letter calling for a no-confidence vote in the prime minister’s leadership of the party.

He is the second Torry MP from seeking Johnson to step down immediately.

“After a great deal of soul-searching, I have reached the conclusion that the prime minister should resign,” he said on Twitter.

"After a great deal of soul-searching, I have reached the conclusion that the Prime Minister should resign."

“It is clear that he has no intention of doing so and I have therefore written to the chairman of the 1922 committee of backbench Conservative MPs, advising him that I have no confidence in the prime minister as leader of the Conservative Party.”

“I have never taken such action before and had hoped that I would not be put in such an invidious position.

“Whilst I am conscious that others will disagree with me, I believe that this is in the best interests of the country, the government and the Conservative Party.”

In the UK, the leadership of a PM can be challenged if 15 per cent of Conservative MPs write letters demanding a confidence vote to the chairman of the party's "1922 Committee", which represents lawmakers who have no government jobs.

Many Conservative MPs are said to be waiting for the full disclosure of Sue Gray’s report, which was published in part on Monday.

In the House of Commons on Monday, Johnson refused to withdraw his previous statement to parliament that the 13 November event did not take place, but his press secretary later said that he “stands by” his earlier comment.

The Gray report stated: “At times it seems there was too little thought given to what was happening across the country in considering the appropriateness of some of these gatherings, the risks they presented to public health and how they might appear to the public.

“There were failures of leadership and judgment by different parts of No 10 and the Cabinet Office at different times.”

