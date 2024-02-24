UK: Plymouth WWII bomb discovered in garden safely detonated at sea

A massive 500kg (1,102lb) German World War Two bomb discovered in a garden on St Michael Avenue triggered a major evacuation in Plymouth, causing significant disruption for four days. Authorities closed roads, halted rail and bus services, and implemented safety measures as the bomb was transported 1.4 miles (2.3km) through the city. After days of planning and disruption, the unexploded bomb was safely detonated at sea beyond the breakwater on Friday (Feb 23), marking the end of a period of upheaval for thousands of Plymouth residents.

The disposal operation involved a temporary 300m (984ft) cordon and a military convoy transporting the bomb to the Torpoint Ferry slipway. So small and slow, am utterly impressed by the bravery of those onboard right now… ⁦@Plymouth_Live⁩ #plymouthbomb pic.twitter.com/htfaXMupw8 — MCreek (@CmaCreek) February 23, 2024 A big relief for residents

Residents within the cordon area, comprising 10,320 people and 4,300 properties, faced anxious moments as they were asked to leave their homes as a precautionary measure.

Vicky Brotherton, who spoke to the BBC, expressed relief upon returning home after spending four days in Cornwall, thanking all involved in ensuring a safe resolution.

The evacuation and disposal efforts left a lasting impact on the local community, with residents describing the experience as "very stressful." Despite the challenges, Plymouth City Council leader Tudor Evans commended the city's resilient spirit, drawing parallels to wartime camaraderie and unity.

Defence Secretary Grant Shapps lauded the bravery and dedication of personnel involved in the operation, shedding light on their tireless efforts to safeguard public safety.

In a statement on Friday, he said: "I would like to express my thanks to all our personnel... who worked both night and day this week to keep the public safe and minimise the risk of damage.

"The success of this operation is testament to the level of skill and expertise across our Armed Forces, as well as the bravery and fortitude of our personnel when faced with high-risk situations and working under extreme pressure."

The bomb's discovery evoked memories of Plymouth's wartime history, with staff at The Box museum tracing its origins to one of the heaviest bombing nights during World War Two in April 1941. According to historical records, the city endured 1,362 bomb explosions during the war.