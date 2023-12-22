US plans to reclaim Pacific airfield from where atom bombs were launched

The US Air Force has been planning to reclaim the Pacific Island airfield – the same place from where they once launched atomic bombs on Japan – and bring it back into commission as it takes steps for broadening its basing options in case of any hostilities with China, said the service’s top officer in the Pacific.



Speaking in an interview with Nikkei Asia, commander of Pacific Air Forces Gen Kenneth Wilsbach said that North Airfield, which is located on the island of Tinian, will turn into an “extensive” facility after it has been completely reclaimed from a forest which has grown over the base since it was abandoned by the last US Army Air Force units in 1946.



“If you pay attention in the next few months, you will see significant progress, especially at Tinian North,” said Wilsbach. Facilities are also being added by the Air Force at Tinian International Airport, which is in the centre of the island.

Also read: Trump barred from Colorado ballot for role in January 6 attack on US Capitol

Tinian has been part of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, which is a US territory in the Pacific and has a population of 3,000 people.



As per the Nikkei report, Wilsbach did not provide a timeline on when they will make the airfield operational.

Role of Tinian Island in World War II

Tinian, as well as the nearby islands of Guam and Saipan, have played a major role in the US air operations. During World War II, after Japanese occupiers captured all three islands, it was home to US fleets of B-29 Superfortress bombers which caused destruction on the Japanese homeland.



On March 10, 1945, the deadliest bombing raid in history was carried out on Tokyo in which as many as 100,000 people were killed and a million had suffered injuries. The attack was carried out by B-29s, which were launched from the three islands.



In 1945, amid relentless bombing on Japan, North Field on Tinian – which had four 8,000-foot runways and 40,000 personnel – became the world's largest and busiest airport.

Watch: US Investors Bullish on India, Washington-Delhi Ties Mature says USISPF Chief Aghi On August 6, 1945, North Field made its place in history when a B-29 bomber named Enola Gay ejected its Runway Able – which was carrying the atomic bomb – and dropped it on Hiroshima, in which 70,000 people were killed in its initial blast and the world suddenly moved into the nuclear age.



Another B-29, called Bockscar, took off from Tinian three days later and dropped an atomic bomb on Nagasaki in which 46,000 people were killed in its initial blast.